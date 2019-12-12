Lizzo Responds to Lakers Outfit Controversy on ‘CBS This Morning’: ‘I Did What I Always Do’

Lizzo is speaking out about that controversial Lakers game outfit she wore Sunday night. Appearing on CBS This Morning on Thursday, the “Good As Hell” singer addressed the controversy that was sparked after she appeared on the jumbotron at the game twerking in a backside-baring black T-shirt dress, promising that the backlash isn’t going to stop her from remaining body positive.

“It’s their opinion, so it’s not for me to really ingest… So I got up and did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I’ve always been. This is how I’ve always liked to dress.” – @Lizzo reacts to her dancing at the @Lakers game pic.twitter.com/tMZ3xVgJob — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 12, 2019

“I got up and I just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I’ve always been. This is how I like to dress,” she told the co-hosts. “I had all the layers down there. So it wasn’t just flesh to seat, contrary to popular belief. … but um, yeah, it [her butt] was out.”

The rapper went on to open up about her previous issues with her body image and how she now embraces her body, a message that she spreads to her fans in her body positive anthems.

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself and I learned to love it. And now it’s the thing everybody can’t stop talking about,” she said. “Be you. Do you. Don’t ever let anybody steal your joy, especially not the internet.”

Lizzo’s comments on CBS This Morning echo what she said during an Instagram Live video on Monday, during which she first broke her silence on the controversy.

“Who I am, and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown ass woman, can inspire you to do the same,” the “Truth Hurts” singer said. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s lookin’ at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been … I’m surrounded by love, and I just wanna spread that love — and also spread these cheeks. And if you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it,” she added.

Although the controversy is still swirling, Lizzo is feeling “Good As Hell.” On Wednesday, the rapper was not only named Time‘s Entertainer of the Year, but also Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainer of the Year.