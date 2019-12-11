Lizzo Praised by Cyndi Lauper Amid Lakers Outfit Backlash

The past 48 hours for Lizzo have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. The musician found herself amid controversy after breaking out an NSFW twerking session courtside and on the jumbotron at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday.

The situation drew a lot of negative feedback from viewers who felt it was inappropriate. There’s also been various hot takes over the scene, including one controversial tweet from Lil Duval.

Nestled in the craziness that’s spun out from the viral video, Lizzo has learned of a new fan of hers: Cyndi Lauper. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer spoke about the industry’s hottest two stars, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

She recalls her during her career, she never did things just to do them. She wanted to have a purpose behind her music, and she says she “wasn’t interested in just having a hit song; I wanted a hit song that made people feel good.”

“That’s why I love Lizzo and Billie Eilish. When I first heard Lizzo, I started to giggle — it was like a girlfriend,” she explained. “And there’s something about Billie that reminds me of myself in 1983 — something in her performance. And her hair. It’s not about being an object.”

In the same interview, she also was asked about her unique image during her heyday and how it was different from the norm back then.

“There was a lot of symbolism in it. I put the chain around my ankle because we weren’t free — and we’re still not free,” said Lauper before going into the musical she has helped produce. “I’m working on “Working Girl” because everything that was going on in business in 1988 is still going on today. Not a lot has changed, ladies.”

The musical adaptation of the 1988 hit shares a similar story to that of Lizzo’s career. After all, the “Truth Hurts” singer didn’t became a success overnight. It took her nearly 10 years to crack into stardom.

Lauper shared with Deadline how the show will carry a lot of weight with the current state of society.

“I’m really excited for so many reasons to start composing the score for Working Girl. I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ’80s is something I know a lot about,” she explained. “Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay!”