Lizzo Goes Makeup-Free to Show off Her Diamond Grills in New Photos

Lizzo is sporting a new look this holiday season. PEOPLE noted that the singer went makeup-free to show off her new diamond grills. The "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram to show off her blinged-out smile.

Lizzo posted several close-up selfies on Instagram to showcase her new look. In the snaps, she flashed her teeth so that you could see "Lizzo" spelled out in yellow diamonds across her teeth. Alongside the photos, she wrote, "It's giving AI generated." Lizzo kept the rest of her look on the bare side so that her grills could take center stage. Aside from her diamond-adorned teeth, she had her hair done up in Bantu knots while her nails flashed a purple French tip design.

Days after showing off her diamond grills, Lizzo took to Instagram to share a touching Christmas message that she received. As the Huffington Post reported, James Galway, who has been nicknamed "The Man With the Golden Flute," wished Lizzo a Merry Christmas. In a clip, which saw him playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," Galway said, "Merry Christmas, Lizzo, from your number-one fan!" She soon reposted the video on her Instagram Story and captioned it with, "YALL ― SIR James Galway wished ME a merry Christmas." The singer quipped, "Price went ALL THE WAY UP."

Lizzo is actually a classically trained flute player, meaning that this Christmas shoutout was incredibly special for her. During an interview with NPR's Fresh Air, she opened up about her history with the instrument, explaining how the flute actually "chose" her back when she was in elementary school. The performer said that this training has helped her as she entered the music industry. Lizzo explained that thanks to this training, she is able to speak a certain "language" with producers that she may not have been able to otherwise.

"I have kind of an innate ear and actually a highly skilled ear when it comes to frequency and harmony and dissonance and melody. And so for me, it's this thing that I can feel in my body," Lizzo said. "I'm almost like a tuning fork where if I hear the beat and I vibrate at the level that, you know, I'm supposed to, I know that that's what I want to get on. And from being trained, I think it's easier for me to speak a language to producers, and I can speak engineer to the engineers. And I think we all just have so much fun nerding out."