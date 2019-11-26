‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star Hilary Duff Addresses Lalaine’s Return as Miranda in Disney+ Revival

Lizzie McGuire is making a comeback via Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+, and while fans are more than ecstatic about the news, they’re wondering if some of their favorite characters will return alongside Hilary Duff‘s character, including her best friend, Miranda Sanchez, played by Lalaine Vergara-Paras. In a video captured by TMZ, Duff was presented with the question on who she would like to see return and she responded with, “I can’t tell you that.”

She posted a photo last week of she and Adam Lamberg, who played the role of Gordo, who also completed the friend trio between McGuire and Sanchez, so it’s probably safe to assume fans would love to see Vergara-Paras return as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear why not much has been said about the actress’ return but it was noticeable in the 2003 film when her character was not written in the script. She then went on to start a musical career but not much came of it after that. Some fans took to social media to speculate on whether she and Duff maybe had a falling out that led to her disappearance. However, Vergara-Paras did find herself in legal trouble back in 2007 when she was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty to the charge, but later failed to appear at a mandatory court hearing regarding her case, which then led the judge to issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

The judge eventually recalled the bench warrant, and she spent time in a court mandated drug rehab facility in Long Beach, California. The felony possession charge against her was expunged after she completed her time in the treatment center, which wa an agreed upon term of her plea deal.

Then, she made a comeback by appearing in films like Easy A as she continued to focus on her music career.

While it’s still unclear if she’ll be back for an appearance or permanent role, other cast members like Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire in the revival series.

The reboot will explore the life of McGuire in her 30s as she learns to navigate as an adult living in New York City. The new series is anticipated to start airing sometime in 2020.