Liv Tyler Stuns in New Lace Lingerie Photo

Liv Tyler makes 40 the new 20 in a new stunning — and seriously sexy — photo.

The Leftovers actress stripped down to a sheer black bodysuit for a photo she shared with Instagram followers.

Tyler sizzled in the lace bra top while playing coy with her arms crossed along her torso. The actress completed the look with a bright red lipstick, complementing her fair skin and dark locks.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the saucy shot, which has more than 50,000 likes.

“Hot hot hot!” one follower wrote. Another likened her look to “Snow White” and added “Red is your color girl!”

Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and model Bebe Buell, shared the photo to promote Essence by Triumph lingerie, as she was recently announced as the new face of the British company’s collection.

Triumph offers intimates pieces that celebrate female sensuality and promote body confidence with bold looks that mock the modern woman’s style. Other celebrities like Julianne Moore have modeled the underwear.

In a teaser video posted by the company, Tyler slithers around in a variety of sexy bra tops and bodysuits that flaunt her impressive figure.

“I am so honored to be working with Triumph, a brand I have known and admired for so many years. It has such history!” Tyler said of the partnership. “The Triumph Essence collection is really special and has both a playful, feminine and chic style, which I love. I can’t wait to see it launch later this year.”

A mom of three young kids — Milo, 11, Sailor, 2, and Lula, 15 months — Tyler’s figure shows that she puts in work for her toned tummy and curves. But the actress admitted it took a while after welcoming Lula to get back on track.

“Just be kind to yourself,” she told PEOPLE of her first-hand advice to other new moms feeling pressure to bounce back. “Everyone is different. Everyone’s body is different, everyone’s birth experience is different.”

“Some people’s body type is that they totally look normal right after [birth], and [for] others, it takes many months,” she added. “But I think it’s best to focus on your health and the health of your baby and bonding.”

Now, Tyler is clearly feeling confident in her body, showing it off in teeny lingerie for fans to admire.