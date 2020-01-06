Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Damaged When Car Crashes Into It, 1 Person Injured

Lisa Vanderpump‘s Los Angeles restaurant PUMP was damaged on Sunday after a Ferrari crashed into the building, leaving one person hurt.

KTLA reports that the silver Ferrari crashed into the patio of the restaurant and stopped there, resting in the front patio covered in glass, though neither the building or the car appeared to be extensively damaged. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that one person was taken to a hospital.

Vanderpump shared photos of the crash on Twitter and wrote, “No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt.”

No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/CpZoT1AFuV — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2020

Law enforcement sources said that the driver was attempting to make a left turn on one of the surrounding streets but lost control. Police said that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, told TMZ that “accidents happen.”

“Take everything rough or smooth,” he said. “[The driver] couldn’t help it, it was an accident, nobody was killed, nobody was hurt… These things happen. Lots of things happen, and this is just one… it’s life.”

Todd was also asked how his wife reacted to the news.

“She’s only just found out,” he said. “She’s probably freaking out because she loves this restaurant.

Todd added that the person injured was a female customer who suffered slight cuts on her arm. The woman was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. He also said that he spoke to the driver, who confirmed that he lost control of the car. “He was desperate for a drink,” Todd joked.

The restaurant was reopened later in the day with the patio area closed off as it was worked on. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Hollywood Division is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

PUMP is one of about 45 restaurants Vanderpump and Todd have opened together. Others include the Mediterranean restaurant Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills and the more eclectic SUR, which was the workplace of many of the stars of Vanderpump’s Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules.

Photo Credit: Getty / Bravo