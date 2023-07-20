Rosanna Arquette Crashes Car at Malibu Shopping Center

Rosanna Arquette had to deal with a nasty accident recently, but thankfully was uninjured. According to Entertainment Tonight, Arquette crashed her car into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, near the restaurant Lily's Malibu.

"We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu," the LA County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE on July 11. They also added that it did not look like the incident was due to the influence of drugs and alcohol.

"It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle... At the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries," Malibu Sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro said to Fox News. LA Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera also told The Malibu Times that Arquette was taken to the hospital as a safety precaution.

"She was a little shaken up about what happened," Rivera said. "Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof...Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there.

Police noted that engineers were summoned later to ensure the mall's structural integrity was intact. Things were deemed safe and Arquette later spoke out about her relief after the accident. "I am so grateful no one was hurt," Arquette said.

Arquette most recently appeared in the TV mini-series Florida Man and a pair of episodes of Big Sky. She is best known for her role in Pulp Fiction, Desperately Seeking Susan with Madonna, and Martin Scorsese's After Hours, which just received a Criterion Collection release.

The actress is also incorrectly attributed as the inspiration for Toto's classic "Rosanna" on Toto IV. While she did date keyboard player Steve Porcaro from the band and later married James Newton Howard, composer, and Toto IV musician, she was not the main inspiration for "Rosanna." The band and actress did joke about it quite a bit at the time, with Arquette playing it up to say the song was about her "showing up at 4 a.m., bringing them juice and beer at their sessions." She also apparently inspired Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes" while they were emotionally involved together.