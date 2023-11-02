'Ferris Bueller' Star Alan Ruck Crashes Truck Into Restaurant

It was a pizza pick-up gone wrong for Alan Ruck on Halloween. Los Angeles police have reported that around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a Rivian truck driven by Ruck crashed into Raffallo's Pizza in Hollywood. According to surveillance video captured by The Los Angeles Times, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The collision involved four vehicles, LAPD Sgt. Hector Guzman said. "There were injuries reported, but they appear to be minor," Guzman said. "Nothing life-threatening in nature." TMZ sources also said two people were hurt in the car crash, although both were conscious and breathing, indicating that they are likely to be fine.

The incident was captured by surveillance video. The Rivian was traveling southbound on La Brea, approaching Hollywood Boulevard, when it rear-ended a vehicle. The impact caused the vehicle to enter the intersection, where it crashed into another vehicle. During the ongoing incident, a separate car was clipped by the Rivian, which then slammed into the side of Raffallo's Pizza. Photos show the cab of the truck breaking through the walls of the restaurant.

"The whole building shook and I thought a bomb or something had exploded," one of the restaurant owners close to Raffallo's, Tim Ratcliff, told KTLA. In the aftermath of the incident, Ratcliff says he rushed to help Ruck, who was concerned more about the health and wellbeing of others than himself.

"I asked him, 'Are you okay?' And the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'" During the conversation, Ratcliff says, the actor admitted that he had no idea why he crashed.

According to KTLA footage from the scene, Ruck, who played Cameron Frye opposite Matthew Broderick in the 1986 John Hughes comedy classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off, was apparently uninjured, speaking with authorities a short time after the crash. As of the time of the incident, no one had been arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

TMZ reported that Ruck remained at the accident scene, talking on his cell phone outside his vehicle while an assessment was being made of the damage. Investigations into the crash are ongoing by the police.

There were two other cars involved in the collision, and one of them ended up in the middle of the intersection. A 32-year-old man was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, per the L.A. Times. Due to structural damage, the pizza shop was yellow-tagged, and the owners were unable to open for business on Wednesday as a result.

Throughout his career, Ruck has appeared in dozens of television and film productions, and he recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Connor Roy on the hit HBO series Succession.