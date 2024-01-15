Lisa Vanderpump Slapped With Lawsuit From Former Employees

There is never a shortage of drama when it comes to Lisa Vanderpump and the folks at Vanderpump Rules. The latest is Vanderpump and Ken Todd being hit with a lawsuit from former bartenders at Tom Tom Restaurant, with the former employees crying wrongful termination.

According to The Blast, the business opened and was documented throughout the reality series, founded by Vanderpump, Todd, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz in 2018. As documents wrangled by The Blast show that the suit is focusing on wrongful termination, while also pointing out other aspects of the business that weren't up to snuff.

As the outlet shows, the employees allege that the restaurant had "unsafe work conditions" and had "sewage and backup in the employee break/locker room." They also allege that from May 2022 until December 2022, the former employees were exposed to "rampant violations of California labor laws, harassment, and unsafe working conditions."

After being let go, the one former employee claims Vanderpump and Todd took steps to "blacklist" him to "future employers." He also accuses the pair of "publishing false statements and comments to numerous third parties" that addressed his "profession, reputation and character."

Sandoval and Schwartz are Junior Partners in the restaurant, which Vanderpump is apparently keen to keep despite the recent controversies with Sandoval and Ariana Madix. "No, they're my partners," she told Andy Cohen. "I'm gonna stick by them unless they need the money."

While that isn't a guarantee, especially given the severity of the drama with Sandoval. But for now, she's maintaining the partnership. Sandoval also seems to have enough trouble on his plate, with another lawsuit for him from Madix in recent weeks.

The Bravo reality star has not responded to the lawsuit yet. She also has her own restaurant, Pump, to maintain after its recent move.