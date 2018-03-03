Lisa Marie Presley Ordered to Pay Estranged Husband $100K

Lisa Marie Presley has been ordered to pay her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, $100,000 for attorney’s fees.

Although Presley, the daughter of legendary singer Elvis Presley claims she is broke, this was a legal win for her, notes TMZ. Lockwood was asking for $450,000, but the judge ordered the 50-year-old Presley to pay $100,000.

Regardless of the cost, Presley filed court documents last month in which she claimed to be $16.7 million in debt. Her business manager claimed her previous manager, Provident Financial Management, mishandled her finances.

According to the documents, Presley owes $50,000 in credit card debt, despite already paying off over $300,000 in October 2017. In January, she paid off a $11,083 Citicard debt. Her manager said she hopes to finish paying off the credit card debt by September. After paying the debt and legal fees, she will begin paying off income tax debt.

After claiming she is $16 million in debt, Presley sued her former business manager Barry Siegel, accusing him of turning her $100 million fortune into just $14,000 because of his “reckless and negligent mismanagement and self serving-ambition.”

She accused Siegel of selling 85% of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises, and used $9 million from the trust to buy a house. Presley claimed he could not make a $6.7 million payment and left the Trust with $500,000 in credit card debt.

“[He] put his own best interests ahead of her in order to put himself in proximity to [the investor] and his celebrity circle,” Presley’s suit reads, reports The Blast.

Siegel countersued, blaming her debt on out-of-control spending.

“It’s clear Lisa Marie is going through a difficult time in her life and looking to blame others instead of taking responsibility for her actions.” Siegel’s attorney told The Blast. “The 2005 deal she is complaining about now cleared up over $20 million in debts Lisa had incurred and netted her over $40 million cash and a multi-million dollar income stream, most of which she managed to squander in the ensuing years.”

Presley and Lockwood have been locked in a court battle since she filed for divorce in June 2016. The couple have twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

Lockwood was Presley’s fourth husband. She was previously married to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She has two other children, including model and actress Riley Keough.