Lionel Richie's Daughter Just Got Married

Lionel Richie's daughter, Sofia Richie, is officially a married woman. USA Today reported that Sofia wed Elliot Grainge on Saturday in a lavish ceremony held in the south of France. Their nuptials came almost exactly a year after it was reported that Grainge popped the question.

Vogue was on hand to capture some behind-the-scenes footage from Sofia's final wedding dress fitting, during which she expressed her excitement about her big day. As the publication highlighted, Sofia wore three Chanel haute couture dresses over the course of her wedding day. For her ceremony, she wore a stunning halter design that had her and Grainge's initials as well as their wedding date sewn into the gown. Sofia told Vogue about the garment, "I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad."

"I always had this vision of the big princess dress and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple," Sofia said. "Maybe 'simple' isn't the right word because my dress definitely is not simple!" She added, "I'm so excited to be married just because I'm marrying Elliot, I know that sounds so cheesy, but he's the man of my dreams."

Following Sofia and Grainge's wedding, her famous father opened up about the special occasion. As he explained to Extra, he's known his daughter's now-husband since he was nine years old, as the singer was a frequent collaborator of Grainge's father, Sir Lucien Grainge. Lionel first told the outlet that he's "cried enough" over the happy occasion, adding, "Baby Girl got married. When I say that… it's a great feeling, I must say, I've known Elliot since he was 9 years old. So I know the groom really well. There's a thing down South we always say: 'Who's your people?' Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I've ever seen my little girl and Elliot."

Lionel went on to say that it was hard to let his daughter go, but that he's also "gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy." The American Idol judge got emotional as he recounted walking his daughter down the aisle, saying that he and Sofia shared some lovely words as they did so. Lionel said, "She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: 'I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,' and I go... 'You're killing me. You're killing me.' But that's what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on."