Lindsay Lohan Parties With Tiffany Trump in Mykonos

Lindsay Lohan stood arm in arm with Tiffany Trump this week in a photo apparently taken at her club in Greece.

Lohan has taken a hands-on approach to running her restaurant and night club, the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos. That includes partying with high profile guests, apparently, as she has posed for photos with several celebrities who have stopped by.

On Friday, she added Trump to the list of friendly faces. She and the president’s daughter both wore dubious expressions in the picture Lohan posted, but they had their arms around each other. According to a report by E! News, the third person in the picture is Andrew Warren, a fashion mogul.

Lohan tagged President Donald Trump in the picture, though the post may not have been made by her. It was later deleted, and she wrote on both Instagram and Twitter that her Instagram account had been hacked. Still, the picture seemed legitimate, as Warren posted the same one. He also posted a video clip of Lohan smiling and playing with Trump’s hair.

I can post from twitter only ATM because someone hacked my Instagram page. But this was a great time @Tyga 😘 pic.twitter.com/ctDWB8jpTt — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 26, 2018

While she did claim to be hacked, Lohan did not specify whether the picture was posted by her or the hacker. Still, her friendship with the Trump daughter is no secret. The two have been known to FaceTime each other and they have numerous mutual friends. In addition to Warren, Vanity Fair reports that the two both spend time with Abigail Breslin, Peter Brant Jr. and E.J. Johnson.

Trump is 24 years old. She is the only child of President Trump and Marla Maples, his second wife. She has reportedly just finished her second semester at Georgetown University Law School in Washington D.C., and went to Greece for a vacation.

Lohan, 32, described Trump as an old friend during an interview with the New York Times back in June. She called the young law student “a really sweet girl” and a “nice person.”

As for the embattled president, Lohan told the outlet that she was resigned to accept his status at this point.

“Here’s the thing: very simple with politics. He’s the president,” she said. “No matter what anyone says, he’s still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion.”