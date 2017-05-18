Lindsay Lohan Posts A Classic ‘Memories’ Photo On Instagram That Takes Us Back

Lindsay Lohan is taking her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane by posting throwback snaps from behind-the-scenes of one her most beloved films, The Parent Trap.

#memories 🇺🇸🇬🇧 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 7, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The red-haired actress shared the snap with the caption, "#memories," with a United States flag and the United Kingdom flag.

The image shows an adolescent Lindsay during the filming of the 1998 Disney flick. She was photographed wearing a custom Chanel plaid business casual outfit, as seen in the movie, while seated in a director's chair that has her name printed on the back-rest. In the classic film, Lohan portrayed both Hallie Parker and Annie James, two twins separated during their childhood who reunite and switch places after meeting at a summer camp.

The Instagram pic was a smash hit with the 30-year-old actress' loyal fans on social media. After posting the snap, Lohan's followers threw out more than 311k likes and thousands of comments.

Many fans felt nostalgic after Lindsay shared the throwback pic. "One of my favorite movies growing up," one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "I love this movie, laughed with my mother so much in my childhood, may God bless her soul."

When Lindsay Lohan isn't sharing throwback pics on Instagram, she has been posing for sexy photo shoots like the one in ODDA magazine. The Mean Girls star slipped into a fuzzy pink bikini that showed off her ample cleavage.

The creative team involved in the photo shoot – photographers the Morelli Brothers, creative director David Martin, and Fashion Editor Alba Melendo – spoke out about the steamy snaps.

"By shooting her in an original way and keeping her makeup and styling to a minimum we were able to underscore her unique beauty and strong character," the Morelli brothers said. "Thus giving Lindsay another perception of what fashion can be and, at the same time, allow our readers and lovers of Mean Girls, a new vision to file away in their minds as the watch Lindsay take her next steps in the limelight."

Lindsay has been taking up a new religion. Earlier this year, Lilo explained that she had been studying the Qur'an. She has not fully converted but is in the process of learning the teachings of the Islamic faith.

"Studying the Qur'an is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace," she said. "I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world...focusing on taking control of what I want out of life. You can't just convert to a religion overnight - it's a culture and practice [and] I don't want to comment on something I haven't finished."

Lindsay Lohan says that her close friends have been encouraging her to convert to Islam.

"My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London are Saudi and they gave me the Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning," Lohan said. "It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am."

