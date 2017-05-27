Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Old School Hollywood Glam In Cannes

Lindsay Lohan gave photographers a glamorous show at the Cannes Film Festival as she channeled Grace Kelly in her ensemble.

Thursday night the 30-year-old Mean Girls star showed at the amfAr Cannes Gala 2017 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The flame-haired beauty showed off her stunning style credentials as the white mesh skirt was voluminous with black details slipping around the waist.

She matched the white skirt with her pearls, which were a dainty ladylike touch on to the ensemble and perfectly complemented her make-up. She accessorized the look with a small silver clutch.

Making for a striking clash, Lindsay sported a slick of red lipstick against a flick of liquid eyeliner which added in some true retro credentials.

Check out Lindsay’s look below:

A post shared by PEOPLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) on May 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Meanwhile, a source reportedly overheard Lindsay discussing a Russian oligarch pilot she’s co-penning with a partner for Netflix at David Unger’s Three Six Zero party.

“They’re writing it every day while she’s in town. She described it as being about three princesses and covering different ages,” a source told Page Six on Monday.

She continued, “She plans to act and co-direct or direct, but said she hasn’t decided yet…She’s going to Moscow to see some of the people that are working on it with her.”

This comes after she called time on her relationship with Russian fiancé Egor Tarabasov last summer amid allegations of abuse.

