Lindsay Lohan Goes After Zendaya’s Cinderella Met Gala Look, Ropes in Claire Danes

Lindsay Lohan went after Zendaya‘s Cinderella Met Gala look, and roped in Claire Danes while she was at it.

During the big event, the Greatest Showman star donned a look akin to the Disney Princess, which was slightly similar to a dress that Danes wore to a previous Met Gala.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo was shared by the account, @disneylifestylers, and this is where Lohan turned up to criticize the look, commenting, “Claire Danes did that with [Zac Posen] already,” referring to Danes’ outfit and the designer.

She also posted a separate comment aimed directly at Danes that read, “@ClaireDanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever.”

Following Lohan’s comments, many fans have come out to defend Zendaya, chiding Lohan for her harsh criticism.

“Really honey is this what we doing? It’s fine to have an opinion but your comment was unnecessary. Have some decency and show some kindness,” one person wrote. “[Zendaya,] It was a beautiful dress and you killed it! Much Love!”

“I thought you were about girl power! You sound very bitter and mean. Get your act together! There was no reason for your comment,” another user said.

“[Lindsay Lohan] show us the dress you wore to the #metgala go ahead, I’ll wait………..EXACTLY! Go sit down somewhere,” someone else commented. “[Zendaya] and [Claire Danes] both looked amazing.”

“[Lindsay Lohan] seriously? Remind me, was #theparenttrap and #freakyfriday movies you did the original? Or did you remake something someone already did???? [Zendaya] and [Claire Danes] both looked great,” one other follower of the page stated.

Underneath the magic. Thank you to all the very very smart people who somehow built and made this dress work💙 pic.twitter.com/8Ri2kYQYHj — Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 7, 2019

The significance of the Cinderella dress seems to be a reference to Zendaya’s days as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up.

She appeared alongside Bella Thorne in all 75 episodes — or three seasons — of the family-friendly comedy series.

Zendaya also appeared on other Disney Channel shows such as K.C. Undercover, Good Luck Charlie, PrankStars, and A.N.T. Farm.

Next up, she can been seen in the HBO series Euphoria, and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home.