Lindsay Lohan Dishes on Whether She’ll Move Back to the US

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t lived in the United States for some time, but she recently dished on whether she’d consider moving back, and what might make her do it.

A TMZ cameraman caught up to Lohan in New York City earlier this week and told her that she was missed in the Sates, then asked the actress if she had “any plans to move back.”

“For music, maybe,” Lohan replied. The cameraman then asked, “Any chance you’re going to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid?”

“I wish. I hope so,” Lohan said smiling. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Disney was planning a live-action remake of the classic animated film with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, composer of the music for the original 1989 film, rumored to be handling the music.

Lohan quickly threw her name in the ring to play the red-headed half-human-half-fish with a voice of gold. “I will sing again, as [Ariel],” the 30-year-old wrote on social media

Before she rushed off, the TMZ cameraman again said to Lohan, “We miss you here.” To which she fired back, “I feel safe in Dubai.”

Lohan moved away from L.A. in 2014 and took up residence in London, but has now moved to Dubai, as she mentioned.

The last film she starred in was 2013’s The Canyons, which was not well-received by critics or audiences. After that, she enjoyed a few cameos on shows like 2 Broke Girls and Eastbound & Down.

Ultimately, she stepped out of the limelight for a while to get control of her life but is now poised to make a comeback. Lohan recently appeared on a new TV series in London titled Sick Note, which stars Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint, and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz).

She’s also said to be working on an original script, has a new film titled The Shadow Within currently in post-production, and is hoping to get a Mean Girls 2 film made.