Lindsay Lohan Clears Air After Shady Post by Praising Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Lindsay Lohan claims her now-deleted shady Instagram post directed at Australian singer Cody Simpson was all an “inside joke” and there is no bad blood between her, Simpson and Miley Cyrus. The Masked Singer Australia judge took a jab at Simpson, who previously dated her sister Ali Lohan. But now, she says there is no ill will between them.

“I’ve always loved Miley Cyrus,” Lohan told TMZ Friday night in New York City. “Cody is a great guy.”

Lohan added that her post was an “inside joke,” and thinks the two stars together are “great.”

“I think, you know what, he and her look happier together than ever and I think that’s the most important thing, is being happy,” she told TMZ.

Earlier this month, Lohan shared an old photo of Simpson on a date with Ali in 2018. In her caption, she took a swipe at Cyrus, suggesting she was “settling” for Simpson after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

“When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson… family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future,” Lohan wrote, including shocked and anchor emojis.

After the post attracted attention, Lohan quickly deleted it. However, her fans snapped screenshots, so it suvives elsewhere.

Notably, the day before she posted that message, Lohan congratulated Simpson, who won The Masked Singer Australia as the Robot. Lohan was excited that she correctly guessed it was Simpson under the mask.

“I was right!! yay [Simpson] good job!! What a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show!” Lohan wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to everyone! [Aliana] leave the riffraff behind sista!!!”

During the show, Lohan brought up Simpson’s relationship with Ali when she guessed Simpson was the Robot.

“If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it/ I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice,” she joked.

This was an inside joke as well, leading to Simpson explaining what Lohan was referring to in an interview with Punkee.

“Well basically I was living in this house in Venice, I had this kind of beach shack there near Venice Beach, and I had been living there for a couple of years and I was seeing her sister for a short period at that time and she was staying there with me,” Simpson said. “I was sleeping on a mattress on the floor because that was the vibe of the house and I loved it.”

He continued, “And she was like ‘you can’t be sleeping on a mattress, you need to have a bed frame’ and I was like ‘nah, I’m cool, I like this.’ She was like ‘Lindsay is going to order you this stuff’ but it never ended up coming and we didn’t know where it went.”

Cyrus started dating Simpson after her back-to-back breakups with Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. Simpson recently defended Cyrus after she was criticized for telling fans “you don’t have to be gay” to find love in an Instagram Live video. Simpson suggested people “took that the wrong way.”

