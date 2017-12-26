Lin-Manuel Miranda ‘In Pieces’ Over Grandmother’s Christmas Death

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s grandmother, Abuela Mundi, passed away on Christmas Day, the playwright revealed on Twitter on Monday.

Miranda shared the sad news along with a selection of black-and-white photos of Mundi.

“Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning,” he wrote. “I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that’s where it’s gonna be for a bit.”

In the snaps, Mundi is seen in a hospital bed as Miranda hugs her, and two photos feature Mundi with Miranda’s 3-year-old son, Sebastian. In one shot, she holds her great-grandson in her arms, and another shows the pair together in the hospital.

Billboard shares that Miranda and his grandmother had a close relationship and Mundi even inspired the character of Abuela Claudie in the composer’s musical In the Heights.

In 2015, Miranda documented his grandmother’s trip to see Hamilton.

“Abuela Mundi is seeing the mat,” he wrote. “Hope she likes Hamilton better than Heights, to which she said, ‘you had me win the lotto and you KILLED ME?’”

