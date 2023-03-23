Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland Suffers Embarrassing Loss in Court

Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland recently suffered an embarrassing loss in court, amidst a heated fight with his ex-wife. The guitarist has sued his former partner, Carré Callaway, for "violating the non-disparagement clause in their divorce agreement," after she stated in an interview that he kicked her and her cats out of the home they shared together. According to the Detroit Metro Times, a judge did not agree with Borland's perspective of the matter and subsequently threw the case out.

"The court does not find that [Callaway] made any defamatory statements regarding [Borland]," wrote Judge Helal A. Farhat — of the Third Judicial Circuit in Wayne County — in his ruling. "In the Bandcamp Daily article, [Callaway] expressed her opinions, frustrations, and the struggles of her divorce from [Borland]. Ms. Callaway did not specifically indicate that [Borland] was the cause of her being 'broke and homeless.' All other statements referenced in [Borland's] motion are either [Callaway's] reflection of her feelings or insinuations made by authors. Statement [sic] that simply do not rise to the level of being defamatory."

In 2022, Callaway — who plays in the indie band Queen Kwong — spoke with Bandcamp Daily and, during the conversation, she shared her claims about Borland. "We had seven or eight cats of our own, and when everything fell apart, one thing that made me realize things were really over was his desire to not only get rid of me, but the cats too," she said. "There was a disabled one called Daisy. She died a week after he left because he was the only one who could care for her. That's the hardest thing to get over, honestly," she said, adding, "I still have nightmares about it."

Following the ruling, Callaway took to Instagram to comment, writing, "In January, a member of Limp Bizmit pursued a legal action against me in Detroit. He alleged that my latest record, "Couples Only," and the press attention surrounding it defamed him. He asked for the court to hold me in contempt and for me to reimburse him $5k for the legal expenses he incurred by initiating the motion."

She added, "Shortly before the hearing, his counsel offered to withdraw the motion against me in exchange for my silence and $5k – I declined. I found out this week that the case has been rightfully DISMISSED. Thank you for the support during this crazy ordeal. Thank you for keeping my record alive." Borland does not appear to have commented on the ruling at this time.