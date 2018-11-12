Limp Bizkit Members Fred Durst and Wes Borland Suffer Losses in California Wildfires

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst lost his home in the California wildfires, he revealed on social media this weekend. He shared the sad news to his Instagram Story with a sense of humor, posting a poorly Photoshopped image of his head super imposed on Steve Martin’s body from his role in The Jerk.

“When you wake up and your house has burned down, but you were able to salvage your chair and thermos and paddleball,” he captioned the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Durst’s bandmate, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland, shared that he was also affected by the fires, sharing footage of a house on fire on Instagram. “My pedalboard, 2 guitars, 2 amps, a 2×12 cabinet, several others pedals and misc equipment were inside this house,” he wrote. It’s unclear where the house was his or if his equipment happened to be in that structure, which also could have been Durst’s home.

Durst isn’t the only one who has lost their home. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke and Neil Young have also announced that their homes burned in the fires.

Cyrus wrote that she was “devastated” by the Woolsey fire, which spans over 85,000 acres is just 15 percent contained.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote, adding that she is “grateful for all I have left.”

She also thanked the firefighters and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and offered links on how to donate to the firefighting efforts.

Tool guitarist Adam Jones said his home is in jeopardy. “Thank you for all the concern love and support,” he wrote. “This is crazy & heartbreaking. God bless all those affected by these horrific wildfires. I hope our home survives. If not — it’s just “stuff” and I have my best friend Korin & our 2boys safe & sound.”

Hundreds of thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes due to the Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire, both in Southern California, as the Camp Fire burning north of Sacramento has claimed at least 29 lives. Together with the smaller Hill Fire, which spans over 4,000 acres and was 75 percent contained as of Sunday night, the Woolsey Fire has destroyed 179 structures. Firefightersestimate that 57,000 structures are threatened. The Camp Fire is reportedly the most destructive in California’s history; the town of Paradise was virtually burned to the ground and some 228 people are still unaccounted for.

The conditions are expected to extend into Monday, with the Santa Ana winds threatening new flare-ups that could become uncontrollable, Los Angles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. Cal Fire projected that full containment won’t come until Nov. 17, NBC Los Angeles reports.