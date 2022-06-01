Lil Rel Howery to Launch New Audio and Video Podcast

✖

Lil Rel Howery is getting into the world of podcasting. The 42-year-old actor and comedian announced he will host a new audio and video podcast with Dwayne "Young Wayne" Young called Keepin' It Rel with Young Wayne. The podcast will premiere on Tuesday, June 7, and the first video and audio trailer were just released.

Howery and Young are good friends from Chicago, and they will talk about their upbringings along with topics on sports, culture and mental health. The podcast is produced by Headgum, the network behind shows such as Doughboys, Dead Eyes, and Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus & Nicole Byer.

In a statement, Howery and Young said: "We are excited to let people into the conversations we actually have all the time. But even more, it's great to get a more in-depth look into our lives, opinions and our love for the culture, sports and just humanity on a whole. We both are naturally funny so you will definitely laugh no matter what we are talking about. With great guests and great topics."

"Getting our start at College Humor, we have always believed in using video to connect with our audience and make people laugh. We're excited for our team to pair the power of video with the intimacy of podcasting," Headgum founders Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld said in a statement. "And we are thrilled to expand our video programming with Keepin' It Rel with Young Wayne, a show that, in a lot of ways, reminds us of our roots while also propelling the Headgum portfolio to new horizons."

(Photo: Headgum)

Howery has been on the rise over the last five years. His first feature film was Get Out, and he went on to star in films such as Tag, Bird Box, Judas and the Black Messiah, Fatherhood, Free Guy, National Champions and Deep Water. Howery is set to star in the upcoming Netflix movie The Out-Laws, which also stars Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev. On the television side, Howery starred in his own sitcom series called Rel from 2018 to 2019. He also hosted the game show Small Fortune last year and starred in The Carmichael Show from 2015 to 2017.

The video episodes of Keepin' It Rel with Young Wayne can be found on the Keepin' It Rel YouTube channel, and audio episodes can be found wherever your get your podcasts. The audio version of the podcast will be released on Tuesdays, while the video version will be released on Thursdays.