‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ Cast Reunites 13 Years After Finale, and They Look Totally Different

The cast of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide reunited this weekend, and the pictures have fans calling for a reunion. The actors who starred in the Nickelodeon comedy are all grown up, and some are hardly recognizable from their childhood fame.

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide was one of the most beloved shows in Nickelodeon’s TEENick block in the early 2000s. Premiering in 2003, the show ran for three seasons before it came to an end in 2007.

The show starred Devon Werkheiser as Ned Bigby, Lindsey Shaw as Jennifer “Mose” Mosely and Daniel Curtis Lee as Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook. This core trio navigated all the awkwardness and anxiety of middle school, giving hope to a generation of viewers that they would get through as well.

On Sunday, the group was back together again. All three posted photos of themselves arm-in-arm on Instagram, letting fans know they were just as close as ever. The pictures were apparently taken on Saturday night, and seemed to be in one of their homes — although Lee geo-tagged his post at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Fans hoping for a reunion or reboot on-screen may be in luck as well. Curtis’ caption cleverly asked fans if they wanted a “re-[boot emoji],” and Shaw’s was even more overt.

“About last night… My heart is so full after seeing my Ned’s family!! Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again,” she wrote.

“Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both?” she continued. “I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same… and that’s really comforting and special to me. Love you all!”

It is unclear if the three actors were meeting for any serious reasons or if were just hanging out, but one of Shaw’s photos did include the creator and showrunner of Ned’s Declassified, Scott Fellows. Still, there is no official word of a follow-up project yet.

The actors could be following the model established by other Nickelodeon casts in recent months, where a nostalgic meet-up can sometimes lead to fan outcry for a reboot. Last fall, the cast of Zoey 101 got fans’ hopes up with a similar Instagram flood, and some begged for fresh episodes of Victorious as well.

In the case of Ned’s Declassified, fans would be content just to see the show available on a streaming service like Netflix. At the moment, it is only available through digital stores like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, which is a step too far for some casual viewers.