Lil Nas X Reveals 'Effortless' Relationship With New Boyfriend

Lil Nas X is reveling in his new relationship. The Grammy winner, 22, opened up about his "effortless" new romance in an interview with BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine Thursday, saying it was "one of the best" relationships he's ever been involved in. While the "Old Town Road" singer isn't quite ready to release the identity of his boyfriend, he did let it slip that he was about to head out on a date with him "right after this interview."

While Lil Nas X said he was used to dates at night, his daytime outing with his boyfriend was one for the books. "This is actually probably the first daytime date I've done in a minute," he said. The two met "around the time" that the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" singer performed on Saturday Night Live in May, but "just started dating maybe two weeks ago," he shared. "I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

LIl Nas X told Variety just last week he thought his current beau could be "the one," adding of his romantic past, "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," during an interview for the Power of Young Hollywood issue. "I've found someone special now," he continued. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."

Lil Nas X explained more to Abstract that he was "maybe 18 or 19" when he had his first boyfriend, although he isn't sure if he would call what they had that now. "It was very late, like, in college. I don't even know if you can say 'boyfriend' if it's very much a 'nobody knows about it, down low,' situation," he explained. And while his relationships have inspired his music "to a certain extent," Lil Nas X said he hasn't written a song explicitly about any one. "That sounds like a great song to write, but I haven't written it yet," he said. "I've definitely written about him, but not the basics of starting a relationship with a guy for the first time or anything like that."