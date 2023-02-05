Liam Neeson is Not a Fan of Conor McGregor or UFC

Liam Neeson has a passion for boxing and a strong dislike for Conor McGregor and the UFC. "UFC, I can't stand," the Taken actor, 70, stated on Thursday, February 2, in an interview with Men's Health. "That, to me, is like a bar fight. And I know the practitioners all say, 'No, you're wrong! The moths of training we do!' Why don't you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That's the next stage from UFC. I f— hate it." He was responding to a fan question who noted Neeson's boxing history and wondered if Neeson enjoyed the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Conor McGregor. The Ireland native was an amateur boxer from ages 9 to 17, but he clearly doesn't care for either the organization or the athlete.

He went on to diss the 34-year-old mixed martial arts champ. Neeson's boxing history came up in response to a fan question asking if he enjoyed Ultimate Fighting Championships and Conor McGregor. He was an amateur boxer from 9 to 17 years old but went on to diss the 34-year-old mixed martial arts champion after showing no love for the organization."That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, oh please. He gives Ireland a bad name," Neeson said. "I know he's fit, and I admire him for that. But I can't take it." Oscar winner joked that he would eventually confront McGregor. "Next time I come in the Dublin airport, [he'll say] 'Neeson, I'll f–king show you,'" the Batman Begins star said. Despite his successful boxing career, Neeson has no plans to return to combat. He revealed that he would rather return to his job as a Guinness factory worker than return to his boxing career.

"I'd say the Guinness Factory, actually," he revealed. "Driving a forklift truck, yeah. having a couple of beers of a Friday evening after you wrap. I'm sorry, not wrap, quit work. Clock out." Similarly, Neeson said he doesn't plan on making Taken 4 or joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, indicating that he will dial back his stunt-intensive roles. "There's a couple more I'm going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it," he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. "I love doing them," he added, explaining that the fight scenes have taken a toll on him. "I love beating up guys half my age. … I've just finished one in Australia, and I had a fight scene with a kid — lovely, sweet actor called Taylor — and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless, and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, 'Taylor, what age are you?' He said,' 25.' I said, 'That's the age of my eldest son!'"