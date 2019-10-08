Liam Hemsworth Spotted Back to Work With Wedding Ring Following Miley Cyrus Split

It’s been 2 months since Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from his estranged wife Miley Cyrus, following pictures that leaked of her kissing Brody Jenner‘s now estranged wife Kaitlynn Carter. Despite his split, Hemsworth is back to work and was caught wearing a wedding ring! The Australian native was on the set of his new Quibi series, Dodge and Miles when the actor was caught sitting on the hood of a Taxi while filming in Toronto.

It’s unclear whether the ring is his or not because his character, Dodge Maynard, is a married man himself. The story shows Maynard joining a deadly game after falling victim to a terminal illness in order to provide for his pregnant wife. Hemsworth’s role could have something to do with him sporting the left-handed accessory, or it could really be his.

On Aug. 21, he filed for divorce from Cyrus, less than a year after the two said “I do” in Cyrus’ hometown of Franklin, Tennessee during a secret wedding. One insider told Us Weekly that the “Wrecking Ball” singer was the one who pulled out of their relationship first, admitting that the two “haven’t been together for months.”

Another source revealed more details saying that he decided to make their split official because Cyrus was “being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn,” even though Hemsworth thought they might be able to work things out.

“He thought they could work it out, but those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” the insider said. “Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.”

Cyrus was pushed over the edge recently after a video was released showing her kissing another Aussie, Cody Simpson, and took to social media to vent.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she wrote. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People know ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Then she added, “I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world … if we can’t beat em, join em! Can’t I just have a kiss and acai bowl?!?!”

The singer also released her song “Slide Away” that gives telling details on her split with Hemsworth.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”