Liam Hemsworth’s Reported Reaction to Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s Kissing Photos

Liam Hemsworth was reportedly “shocked” by the photos of Miley Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter, which made their separation public. Cyrus was spotted getting up close and personal with Carter on Saturday, in paparazzi photos published by Entertainment Tonight. According to a new report by The Sun, Hemsworth was floored by the pictures.

Sources close to Hemsworth said that his wife’s “fling came as a shock” to him. The 29 year-old saw the photos just as the rest of the world did, and a few hours later Cyrus’ rep announced their separation.

“Their marriage is over and Liam is absolutely heartbroken, but Miley is making up for lost time,” the source said. “He wants to settle down and have a conventional family including kids, but that couldn’t be further from what Miley is after right now.”

According to the source, Hemsworth likely knew what was on Cyrus’ mind, whether he wanted to admit it or not. They implied that the couple had conversations about a more open relationship, but Hemsworth could never really wrap his mind around it.

“She made it clear she wanted to be able to have fun with other people – men and women – but it’s always been something he’s had a hard time understanding,” they said.

Another source told E! News that the separation has been building for months, whether the couple wanted to admit it or not.

“They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven’t felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year. It’s been a rough year,” they said. “She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart.”

In addition, many fans are looking back just a few weeks to Cyrus’ recent interview with Elle. There, she chaffed against the traditional definition of “wife,” and added that she did not want her identity as bisexual to be invalidated.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she told her interviewer. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f– good, and I know that,” the 26-year-old went on. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

Cyrus’ reps said that her split with Hemsworth was mutual and amicable. There is no word of an official divorce yet.