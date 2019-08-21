Liam Hemsworth Officially Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus Just 8 Months After Tying the Knot

Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, ending their marriage after just eight months. Hemsworth and Cyrus separated last weekend, just after she was spotted kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter, and now it looks like Hemsworth wants to call it off for good.

Hemsworth filed legal documents in a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, according to a report by TMZ. The actor got the divorce process started, citing “irreconcilable differences” between him and his wife. Cyrus and Hemsworth have been together for about a decade, though they just married in December.



According to sources close to Hemsworth and Cyrus, the couple did have a pre-nuptial agreement. The insiders told TMZ that Hemsworth and Cyrus agreed to keep all of their earning during the marriage separate, making the split considerably easier. In addition, there are no kids to be concerned with, so there will not be a custody battle either.

Still, the process will be far from painless, especially with 10 years of history between the couple. Cyrus and Hemsworth became a fan favorite when they co-starred in 2010’s The Last Song, a romance that portrayed them as on-screen lovers. Fans were all the more enthralled when they learned that the two had struck up a real-life romance while filming the movie in 2009.

The time line of their split is just as mysterious as that of their meet-cute. This month, Cyrus took off on a vacation around Italy with Carter. The two posted several photos from a pleasure cruise around Lake Como, but the real story came from candid paparazzi photos, which showed the two curled up together and making out on deck.

Cyrus and Hemsworth jointly announced their separation later that day, though of course there were questions about possible infidelity. Others suggested that the couple had quietly begun separating months beforehand due to their wildly different lifestyles.

The new legal documents reportedly do not list an official date of separation, the space reading simply: “TBD.” Legally speaking, this should not impact the divorce at all, though it will effect the story in the eyes of Hemsworth and Cyrus’ man adoring fans. For better or worse, that is a factor for them.

Insiders claimed that Cyrus did not want Hemsworth to file the divorce documents. They said that the singer has been pleading with her husband since the separation, hoping to find a way to make it work. It was Hemsworth, they said, who stood firm in his conviction that their marriage needed to be over.

Reports like this are fueling speculation that Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split is not as amicable as it seemed at first. For now, the biggest hint fans have to go on is Cyrus’ new break-up song, “Slide Away.”