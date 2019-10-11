Liam Hemsworth New Rumored Girlfriend Maddison Brown Joked About Wanting to ‘F—’ All 3 Hemsworth Brothers

Before Dynasty star Maddison Brown was linked to Liam Hemsworth, she joked about wanting to “f–” all three Hemsworth brothers. Hemsworth, the ex-husband of Miley Cyrus, has two older brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth, who are actors as well. Brown and Hemsworth were seen together on a date in New York City on Thursday.

Brown, 22, was asked to play “F–, Marry, Kill” on a Zach Sang Show appearance on June 13. She was asked to choose between the Hemsworth brothers, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman, all fellow Australians.

Brown killed off the Wolverine actor right away, joking, “Gonna get that one right off the table,” notes Us Weekly.

Next, Brown said she would marry Robbie “because I would like to f– her for life.”

“I will f– [them] — but at the same time,” Brown said of the Hemsworth brothers. “I couldn’t marry them. I’m too insecure. I would just be like, ‘You’re too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house.’”

Brown and Hemsworth were seen at the Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus in New York’s West Village on Thursday, holding hands.

“The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence,” a witness told Us Weekly. “Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table.”

The couple was at the restaurant for more than an hour, but the witness said there was “no kissing or PDA.”

“They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other,” the witness described. “It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company.”

TMZ also published pictures from the date, including a photo of them crossing the street, holding hands.

Brown is best known for playing Kirby Anders on The CW’s Dynasty reboot. She also starred in the Australian series The Kettering Incident with Elizabeth Debicki. In 2015, she appeared in the film Strangerland with Nicole Kidman.

“It’s a job that I love and that I’m passionate about, but also that you get to work with people that you genuinely get along with, we socialise outside of the show, we love to spend time together,” Brown told Vogue Australia of her time on the show. “I feel really very fortunate to be on a show like that where everyone is wanting to be friends with each other and wanting to make connections.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus were married for less than a year. After a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship, the two married in December 2018 and announced their split in August. Hemsworth filed for divorce 11 days later.

Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was seen on vacation with the weekend she announced her breakup with Hemsworth. She recently began dating Cody Simpson.

Photo credit: Scott Ehler/WireImage for Witchery/Getty Images