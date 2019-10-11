Liam Hemsworth’s New Mystery Girlfriend Identified

Liam Hemsworth’s “mystery woman” is no longer a mystery, as she has been identified as Dynasty star Maddison Brown. The two were photographed holding hands in the West Village in New York City this week. Hemsworth, 29, and Brown, 22, dined al fresco at celebrity hotspot, Sant Ambroeus.

Brown, who is also Australian, plays Kirby Anders on The CW reboot. She looked casual in jeans, a patterned blouse and black boots while Hemsworth donned dark jeans, a matching denim jacket and a pair of white tennis shoes. After enjoying a meal and drinks together, they went on a stroll and even rode the subway together.

It was the first time Hemsworth has been spotted with a new woman since confirming his separation from ex-wife Miley Cyrus over the summer. Meanwhile, Cyrus has very publicly dated The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter for a few weeks before moving on with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress, 26, has been sharing loved-up snaps from the hospital this week after undergoing surgery for tonsillitis, even going as far as to call Simpson her boyfriend.

“BF coming to visit me [at] the hospy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside videos of Simpson singing her a song he wrote to aid in her recovery. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

Cyrus also called out people who were judging her for moving on with Simpson after her splits from Carter and Hemsworth, vowing to continue dating and living her life.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote on social media. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” the “Younger Now” singer continued. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs’, ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores ! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a “mans” world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the p—y….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

She added she won’t be a “recluse” and be stuck dating from home, as it “puts me in a vulnerable position… I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

“I have a great life. I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she concluded. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split after less than a year of marriage in August, hours before photos surfaced of Cyrus and Carter kissing while on an Italian vacation.