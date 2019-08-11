Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Split: See the Last Photos He Tweeted

The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth has not publicly commented since his split from wife Miley Cyrus was announced Saturday night. In fact, he has not used his verified social media pages in some time. He has not published a new tweet since the Met Gala in May and has not used Instagram since Aug. 3.

Hemsworth’s most recent tweet was published on May 8, the day after he and Cyrus walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thanks Anthony Vaccarello/[Yves Saint Laurent] for having us. Performance by [Cher] was next level epic,” Hemsworth wrote, alongside three photos from the night.

Hemsworth’s most recent Instagram post celebrated his new role as a global ambassador for SIPP instant coffee. He shared a clip of himself being presented with the gig while working out with his brother, Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 3, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

“Super excited to take over as global ambassador for SIPP instant! The ACTUAL best instant coffee EVER. Mathematically proven. Try for yourself. You’ll see. SIPP WORLD DOMINATION,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

The last time Cyrus appeared on Hemsworth’s Instagram page was back on June 2. The actor shared a black and white photo with Cyrus behind him, wearing a shirt reading “Porno Chic.”

“Abs like a ninja turtle,” Hemsworth wrote, referring to Cyrus’ abs.

Notably, Hemsworth had not appeared on Cyrus’ Instagram page since May, when she shared photos from the Met Gala. Since then, she has almost exclusively used her Instagram page to promote new singles from her upcoming She Is Miley Cyrus album. The record will include “Mother’s Daughter,” “D.R.E.A.M.” and other tracks Cyrus has released on EPs this year.

Cyrus confirmed the split in a statement from her representative Saturday night.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The announcement came while Cyrus vacationed in Italy with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Paparazzi photos show Cyrus and Carter kissing in Lake Como.

Cyrus and Hemsworth started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song. They were first engaged from May 2012 to September 2013, and resumed their relationship in 2015. They got engaged again in October 2016 and finally married in December 2018.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images