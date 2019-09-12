Liam Hemsworth All Smiles in New Photos Alongside Brother Chris Following Split From Miley Cyrus

It’s been about one month since Liam Hemsworth announced his split from Miley Cyrus, but now the actor has turned up in some new photos alongside his brother Chris, and he is all smiles. The photos were shared by Chris in an Instagram post, and feature the brothers and some friends hanging out at Makepeace Island in Australia.

The group is seen posing on a bridge, on a dock by a body of water, as poolside. Hemsworth has been laying low since news of his impending divorce hit, having only taken to Instagram once since sharing that he and Cyrus split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th,” he wrote in an Aug. 28 post promoting his new film. “I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 28, 2019 at 3:32pm PDT

“Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved,” he added. “Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen.”

Prior to his Killerman post, Hemsworth’s last Instagram post was an announcement of his split from Cyrus, Hemsworth said, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love,” he added in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

Following the split, rumors began to swirl that substance abuse and infidelity were factors in driving the couple apart. Cyrus released a song titled “Slide Away” that implied Hemsworth was addicted to drugs and alcohol, and sources close to Hemsworth alleged that Cyrus had not been faithful in the relationship.

She seemingly denied this in an extensive Twitter rant, but was also photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter ahead of the split news.

Hemsworth filed for divorce, and it is speculated that it could be official before the end of the year.

Photo Credit: Getty Images