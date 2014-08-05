Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Excitement Over 'Knives Out' Sequel (Exclusive)

✖

As Knives Out rounds up its cast for the highly anticipated upcoming sequel to the 2019 smash hit from director Rian Johnson, actor Leslie Odom Jr. is “excited” to take part in the latest production among a starry cast of multiple A-listers. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com while promoting his newest project alongside wife Nicolette Robinson, Odom, though tight-lipped about the movie, admitted he was looking forward to shooting the new chapter in Greece this summer.

“It’s funny, it’s like, there’s part of me that still feels inside like I’m that 23-year-old kid that just moved to LA, I don’t know anybody, nobody knows me,” Odom told PopCulture during our conversation. “But Kathryn Hahn is in the movie, who’s my wife on Central Park. And Janelle [Monae] and I did Harriet together; Kate Hudson and I did a movie together, so I know a few of the actors on the film quite well, and I'm excited to meet everybody else.”

Going on to share how he is pumped to meet Edward Norton and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, Odom also admits he’s thrilled to finally meet Craig, whom he states is “a legend.” The James Bond actor will be reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. Odom is set to start shooting “the majority of the movie” in Greece this week.

While plot details are highly secretive at this time other than the obvious of Craig marking his return to solve another mysterious case involving a large cast of suspects, there are no details about who Odom nor his fellow cast members are playing. All that is known as of now is the movie is that the Liongate movie has sparked a franchise of films for Netflix, which has not only picked up a part two for the film but the third entry as well, both set to stream exclusively on the platform.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Johnson revealed the sequel will focus more on Detective Blanc as he hopes to make a few more of these chapters “every few years” as they are great fun for all involved. “We had so much fun doing [the first one]. If we could get together every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery... just do, like, a new cast, new location, new mystery about a whole new set of things, I think that would be a blast,” the director said. “But we’ll see.”

Odom’s excitement comes fresh off the news of his latest project, a musical collaboration with his wife Robinson for Bayer-Aspirin. The couple teamed up to celebrate heart attack survivors and their second chance at life, a partnership that was incredibly personal for the pair as Robinson’s father Stuart is a survivor. “This was a chance for us to have some conversations that we hadn’t had,” Odom told PopCulture. “About the trauma of it and about the experience, so it wasn’t too difficult or taxing. ‘Second Chance’ was not only writing about the second chance for Stu, but it was really a second chance, another chance for us to look at what the experience was like.”