'Hamilton' Star Joins 'Knives Out 2'

The first Knives Out sequel is set to begin filming in Greece this summer, and the film has added a few new cast members including Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., The Hollywood Reporter shares. Odom Jr. will appear alongside franchise newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista and Edward Norton as well as Daniel Craig, who starred as detective Benoit Blanc in the first film.

Odom Jr. was recently nominated for two Oscars for his work on One Night in Miami, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song for "Speak Now." Not much is known about Knives Out 2, save that it will be another ensemble murder mystery anchored by Blanc. Knives Out director Rian Johnson wrote the sequel's script and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

Netflix acquired the rights for two Knives Out sequels for a massive $469, a deal that was announced earlier this year. THR reported that the only contingencies were that Craig must star in the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie, which was around $40 million.

The first film in the planned trilogy arrived in theaters in 2019 and focused on the Thromby family, whose patriarch, Harlan Thromby (Christopher Plummer), died mysteriously. In April, Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred Linda Drysdale in the first film, confirmed that she and her fellow castmates will not appear in the sequel.

"To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future," she captioned a photo of the family from the end of the original movie. She also offered a series of imagined updates on various family members, starting with her own character.

"Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb," Curtis wrote. "The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture."