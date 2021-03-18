Leslie Jordan Says He ‘Almost Wets Himself’ Every Time He Hears Chris Stapleton Collaboration

✖

Leslie Jordan teamed up with Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton for the recently-released "Farther Along" from Jordan's upcoming album Company's Comin', and the actor couldn't help but gush about his talented collaborators on the latest episode of his Hunker Down Radio on Apple Music Country. "Mr. Chris Stapleton and his beautiful wife, we are singing together on a song called 'Farther Along,'" he said. "And I think it's so giving of Chris to let Morgan take the lead on this one, because she tears it up.

"Farther Along" is an American Southern gospel song and has been recorded by multiple artists, including Brad Paisley. Jordan begins his version by declaring, "Sometimes I do not feel worthy," singing the first verse before he's joined by Morgane for the first chorus and second voice. Stapleton arrives later, and one of the country star's lines is one of Jordan's favorite parts of the song.

"All of a sudden, here he comes.… Belting out, 'Farther along!'" Jordan said. "I almost wet myself every time I hear it. I'll run it forward just to that part, listen to it over and over again." An accompanying video showing the trio recording the song it the studio shows the 65-year-old's reaction to Stapleton's belt, raising his arm as he puts his other hand on his chart.

"Chris and Morgane Stapleton are ‘staple’ treasures of the country music universe and this album would not have been complete without the sweet, appealing harmony of their voices," Jordan previously said in a statement. "But, in addition to their voices, they bring the sweet, appealing presence of themselves, and I just love them."

Along with the Stapletons, Company's Comin', which will be released on April 2, includes collaborations with Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Eddie Vedder and more. Jordan previously released "Angel Band," which features Brandi Carlile, as the debut single from the album. See the full track list for Company's Comin' below.

1. This Little Light of Mine feat. Katie Pruitt

2. meet cute….

3. Angel Band feat. Brandi Carlile

4. Where The Soul Never Dies feat. Dolly Parton

5. somebody touched me….

6. Sweet By and By feat. TJ Osborne

7. In All Things feat. Danny Myrick

8. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder feat. Tanya Tucker

9. whole world….

10. The One Who Hideth Me feat. Eddie Vedder

11. The Longest Day feat. Travis Howard

12. i’ll fly away….

13. Workin’ On A Building feat. Ashley McBryde & Charlie Worsham

14. Farther Along feat. Chris & Morgane Stapleton

15. last word….