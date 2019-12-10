Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Hanging out With Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio was caught living it up with models Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid over the weekend at an Art Basel afterparty in Miami, Florida. According to Us Weekly, the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood actor arrived at club E11EVEN in the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 4:30 a.m. According to onlookers, the actor seemingly had a great time, but was not with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

“Leo was at E11EVEN Miami with Bella, Gigi, Kendall and about 30 other people until about 6 a.m. They were all at the same table,” the insider told the outlet.

As for Morrone’s Instagram, she was in Morroco Marrakech International Film Festival. The 22-year-old model and DiCaprio have been together for two years now, and while fans have had their opinions on the couple, considering their large age difference, Morrone simply feels people should be allowed to be with whoever they want, regardless of their age difference.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

While they’ve been criticized for their age gap, something else the model wants to veer away from is living in his shadow. Instead she hopes to be recognized for her work and not just as DiCaprio’s girlfriend.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she said of her movie Mickey and the Bear. “Which is frustrating because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

It seems a though marriage could be in the near future for the pair according to one source who says, “… They’re in love and they’ve talked about getting engaged,” adding that DiCaprio is also “ready to have kids.”

While they may be getting serious with their relationship, Jenner’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian was seen hanging with her ex Younes Bendjima as they were caught partying together along with the rest of the celebs in Miami. The Poosh founder and her former boyfriend were there in support of Jenner’s Zaza & Friends Apple Music radio station, Zaza World gone live. It’s unclear whether they’ll get back together or not, but they certainly have been hanging out quite a bit since their split earlier this year.