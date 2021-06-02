Tour Leonardo DiCaprio's Lavish $7.1M Hillside Home Bought From 'Modern Family' Star

As one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Leonardo DiCaprio has made millions of dollars over the years, many of which he has opted to put into real estate. The actor owns several homes in California along with a New York City apartment and an island in Belize, and he's also extended his real estate portfolio to his parents, purchasing a home in Los Feliz, California for his father, George DiCaprio, and another property in Los Feliz for his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, DiCaprio bought his mother a nearly 5,000 square-foot home in Los Feliz, paying $7.1 million for the Spanish Colonial-style spread. DiCaprio purchased the property from Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, and it previously belonged to Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Scroll through to take a tour.

The home was built in 1928 and has since been completely updated, with Stefani and Rossdale spending a considerable amount on upgrades, including a pool, according to Dirt. After a full flight of steps from the driveway to the front of the house, a wooden door under an arched porch trimmed with bougainvillea vines opens into a stone-walled rotunda entry with terra-cotta tile floors and a stenciled ceiling and curved staircase. (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A large living room features an exposed wooden ceiling with hand-stenciled designs and a large fireplace carved from the same stone as the walls in the foyer. Stone archways continue throughout the house, moving through the hallway and into several other rooms. (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A large eat-in kitchen, which hosts top-end commercial-style appliances, is bright and airy with several places to dine including an island, breakfast nook situated by large windows and a formal dining room with a baronial coffered and stenciled ceiling over dark blue walls . (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The ceiling in the foyer features stencils and skylights and a large crystal chandelier housed in a birdcage. Once upstairs, the expansive master suite leads into a bathroom that maintains the vintage style of the home and includes some modern touches. A walk-in closet includes custom cabinets that hide a coffee station. (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Almost all of the rooms open to terraces and several of the upstairs rooms open to small balconies, including this guest bedroom. (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

A family room doubles as a screening room, with a flat-screen TV framed by bespoke wood built-ins, also blackout curtains, a ceiling mounted projector and a film screen that comes down from the ceiling at the press of a button. The room opens through a bank of French doors to a dining patio. There's also a home gym, as well as a small wood-paneled office. (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: Todd Goodman / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

