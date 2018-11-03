Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Create a Stir With Latest Joint Social Media Post

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt joined forces to urge Americans to vote in the mid-term elections on Tuesday with a joint-social media video that caused a stir among users on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The future of our country will be decided this week,” DiCaprio said in the video for Now This Politics. “Elections don’t just matter when voting for president. This election might be the most consequential of our lifetime. So much is at stake, form gun safety laws to immigration policy, clean water and air, and whether or not millions of people have access to health care.”

“These issues will be decided from the House of Representatives, to the Senate, to dozens of governor’s races,” Pitt said. “Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBTQ equality, and even your ability to vote.”

DiCaprio, who has been busy raising awareness for climate change when not acting, added that the elections give voters an opportunity to “decide on the direction of our country.”

Even though a record number of people are turning out for early voting, the two Oscar winners said it is still important for those who have not voted yet to go to the polls on Nov. 6.

The video has been viewed over 1.8 million times across Facebook, Twitter and Facebook since it was posted Friday and raked in more than 100,000 comments and reactions. Some of the comments that came from Facebook users were fellow Americans letting everyone know how they plan to vote.

“Sure, encourage voters to vote. But also, encourage voters to read articles from trusted sources on the candidates and local measures. Prepare to vote,” one person wrote.

“Should have done more campaigning to get people advanced ballots by mail. Easiest way to vote by far,” another user added.

Others did not agree that a celebrity should tell them what to do, with one writing, “Just what we need millionaire celebrities telling us what to do! [Laughing out loud]!”

Then again, another person wrote, “Before you say celebrities should stay out of politics, the president is one,” referencing that President Donald Trump once hosted a reality show on NBC and frequently enthused about Hollywood in an array of messages.

“The message is clear. Just vote,” another Facebook user wrote.

DiCaprio and Pitt are not the only celebrities to weigh in on the midterm elections. Taylor Swift, who remained famously silent on politics, voiced support for Democrats running for Tennessee’s U.S. Senate seat and for the state’s governor.

All 435 seats im the U.S. House of Representatives are up for re-election on Tuesday, while there are 39 state gubernatorial races. There are also 33 of 50 U.S. Senate seats up for election, including 23 seats currently held by Democrats and eight by Republicans.

