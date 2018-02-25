Lena Dunham Goes Topless in Vintage-Style Photo

Lena Dunham shared a vintage style photo on Instagram on Saturday night, baring nearly everything for her 3.1 million followers.

The photo shows Dunham in a fuzzy, sepia-toned shot. She’s standing in the middle of a living room of some kind, between a chair and a couch each piled with pillows. There’s a scrambled jigsaw puzzle near her feet, and she stands like she’s walking across a balance beam, with one foot directly in front of the other. Dunham is wearing a pair of baggy athletic pants, with no shoes or shirt. She holds her hands over her breasts but shows off her collection of scattered tattoos.

“Night Moves,” she wrote simply, along with a twinkling light emoji.

The Girls star and creator has a top bun in the picture, and her eyes are cast downward at something beside the camera.

Dunham has been characteristically candid with fans ever since Vogue published her essay earlier this month, revealing she underwent a total hysterectomy. The writer discussed the surgery in grueling yet poetic detail, and pondered the effect it might have on her femininity going forward. She described the years of chronic, crippling pain associated with endometriosis, leading to her decision to have the highly invasive procedure done.

Dunham has posted several follow-ups to the essay, thanking her followers for their outpouring of support and solidarity after the confessional essay.

“Your body failing you is a loss that’s hard to explain and yet the amount of messages I’ve gotten from women in a similar predicament has been so overwhelming, loving and heartening,” she wrote on social media not long after the essay was published.

“More than 60 million women in America are living with hysterectomies and those of you who’ve shared your plight and perseverance make me feel so honored to be in your company. Thank you to the village of women who took care of me through this entire process. I have a broken heart and I hear those don’t mend overnight, but we are linked forever by this experience and our refusal to let it hold any of us back from even the grandest dreams,” she added.

Dunham’s recent vintage-looking post closely resembled an old photo of her mother mother she posted earlier this month. It shows a fully-clothed woman with long hair who otherwise looks exactly like Dunham. She’s s tanding in a cluttered studio space with her arms folded.

“My mother in her studio, early 70s,” she wrote. “You can def buy this look at an Urban Outfitter’s near you now tho!”

Fans marvelled at the resemblance. Dunham has stirred up a storm of renewed interest in her brand of frank and dry writing, as she recently had a new show picked up by HBO. The series is titled Camping. It stars Jennifer Garner, and has no release date just yet.