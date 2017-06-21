Lena Dunham Reveals Another Nude Selfie: ‘Really Did Wake Up Like This’

Lena Dunham has followed up her fully nude selfie with another comparative photo. While the previous photo had a direct empowerment message to it, this one is a much more casual and gives fans a look at her tattoos.
The Girls creator is seen topless and covering her breasts with her left arm. Her arm and chest tattoos are visible, and she’s seen wearing a black choker, white-and-gold earrings and a gold necklace with charms spelling out her name.
She captioned the photo, “really did wake up like this.”
She also added hashtags of the four people that inspired her short-hair look: Sinead O’Connor, The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan, Kathy Acker and her sixth grade history teacher named Laurie.
The photo comes on the heels of another revealing post by the actress, which was aimed to inspire body positivity.
In a full body shot censored by emojis, Dunham used the photo to show she was no longer embarrassed by her figure.
“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others – its sole purpose was to be the fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could,” she wrote. “I don’t regret any of it – that’s my art and that was my truth – but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”
