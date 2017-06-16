Lena Dunham Reveals Fully Nude Selfie, Discusses Body Confidence

Over the past several years, Lena Dunham has displayed that she isn’t afraid to show off her body like she does in her hit show Girls. However, she is now learning to genuinely love and appreciate her figure.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal a nude selfie to share a message of body positivity with her 3.3 million followers. The image showed Dunham lying down completely naked with her tattoos on full display. She protected her modesty by adding yellow pear emojis and a honey pot emoji.

“Just wanted to share that one of the reasons @eatingboys has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality. I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others – its sole purpose was to be the fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could.”

“I don’t regret any of it – that’s my art and that was my truth – but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

At the end of May, Dunham announced that she was being forced to cancel her Lenny IRL tour in order to take care of her health, according to Daily Mail. The actress has previously said that she is free of endometriosis, which is a disorder that affects the growth of tissue in a woman’s uterus. However, Dunham revealed recently that ailment returned and has left her in the “greatest amount of physical pain.”

“My body, which I’ve worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn’t have what it takes to do this tour,” she said.