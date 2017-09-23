Celebrity

Lena Dunham Stirs Up Controversy With Tweets About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Lena Dunham is weighing in on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news.The 31-year-old Girls creator and […]

By

Lena Dunham is weighing in on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news.

The 31-year-old Girls creator and star showed her support for Jenner on Friday night, hours after news of her pregnancy broke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy,” Dunham tweeted, explaining that her friends felt jealous that the 20-year-old was expecting her first child before they were able to get pregnant.

“I’m like, ‘Ladies she’s 20. We were all [very] fertile then, we were just broke,’ ” Dunham joked.

She added: “You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we’re trying to stay neck in neck [with] reality stars who can’t drink yet.”

Multiple sources confirmed Jenner’s pregnancy to PEOPLE on Friday. She is reportedly expecting a girl in February with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

“Everyone is overjoyed for her,” a source told PEOPLE. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider said Scott started telling his friends about the pregnancy in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” says the insider. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Despite Dunham’s attempt to support Jenner, she received mixed reviews for her comments, with some fans questioning why Jenner’s pregnancy would be a trigger for other women.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts