Legendary Cartoon Network Actor George Lowe Has Died

Voice acting legend George Lowe, best known for bringing Space Ghost to life in Cartoon Network‘s groundbreaking late-night series, has died at age 67.

Lowe, who transformed Space Ghost from a straightforward crime-fighter into an awkwardly hilarious late-night host, has passed away following an extended illness, multiple sources confirmed Sunday.

Lowe’s departure was initially revealed by AV Club writer Will Harris, who shared the news on BlueSky, stating, “Just learned from one of his friends that George Lowe, voice of the titular character from Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, has died. R.I.P., George.” According to TVLine, who subsequently verified the information, Lowe died on March 2 after battling prolonged health complications.

Lifelong friend and professional radio personality “Marvelous” Marvin Boon expressed his grief in a heartfelt Facebook announcement: “I’m beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me [has] also died. He was a supremely talented artist and voice actor. A true warm-hearted genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I’ve stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine.”

Born in 1957, Lowe’s journey into voice performance began during the late 1980s when he contributed uncredited vocal work for TBS before expanding to Cartoon Network in the following decade. His career-defining breakthrough arrived in 1994 when he assumed the role of Space Ghost in the groundbreaking Space Ghost Coast to Coast, a reimagining that converted the once-serious Hanna-Barbera defender of justice into an eccentric, comically inept talk show moderator interviewing actual celebrities.

Lowe’s impact on animation extends far beyond his vocal performances. His iconic portrayal of Space Ghost significantly contributed to Adult Swim‘s establishment and subsequent popularity on Cartoon Network. Throughout an impressive twelve-season run, he inhabited the character longer than any predecessor, steering a series that pioneered a new approach to late-night animated programming, featuring the cosmic host’s awkward conversations with real-world stars, including Willie Nelson, Talking Heads’ David Byrne, and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

His distinctive vocal talents expanded beyond his signature role, with Lowe reprising Space Ghost across numerous spinoffs, including Cartoon Planet and The Brak Show, while making memorable appearances in Aqua Teen Hunger Force (even featuring in its 2007 theatrical release), Robot Chicken, Sealab 2021, Squidbillies, and 12 Oz. Mouse. Beyond Cartoon Network’s experimental programming block, Lowe contributed to mainstream productions like American Dad, Celebrity Deathmatch, and The Grinch.

Health concerns had surrounded Lowe recently. TVLine reported in 2023 that fans grew worried when his social media activity diminished significantly. The publication noted he had suffered severe medical complications, including an aortic dissection requiring multiple intubations, necessitating nursing care at his Florida home. Fans will have one final opportunity to hear Lowe’s iconic voice when he reprises his Space Ghost role in the upcoming third season of Max’s animated series Jellystone! premiering March 6.