Legendary ‘As The World Turns’ Star Eileen Fulton Dead at 91

Eileen Fulton, known for her role as Lisa Grimaldi on the soap opera As the World Turns has died at the age of 91. The soap legend died in Asheville, North Carolina.

Her career in daytime soaps began on As The World Turns in 1960. She appeared on the series until its series finale in 2010, per Parade.

Per a family death announcement, she passed away after a period of declining health. However, she leaves a lasting legacy.

Born Margaret Elizabeth McLarty, Fulton had a lengthy career in the entertainment business. After graduating from Greensboro College with a bachelor’s degree in music in 1956, Fulton performed in the outdoor drama The Lost Colony in Manteo, N.C., before moving to New York to pursue her career. She studied acting with Sanford Meisner and Lee Strasberg at the Neighborhood Playhouse and later studied dance with Martha Graham. She began using the stage name Eileen Fulton.

Lauded for her work in the soap opera world, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004.

She also starred as Lisa Hughes in As the World Turns’ primetime spin-off Our Private World in 1965. The series was short-lived, lasting just 38 episodes.

On As the World Turns, her character Lisa Grimaldi would marry eight times in 50 years. She’s one of the most-known characters out of any soap opers.

She retired in 2019. Her last acting credit is listed as Katherine Wise on The Life Zone.

She also starred in Nero Wolfe, Janie Daggett in Naked City, Girl of the Night, The Signs of the Cross, Tinsel Town, Roses Woes and Joe’s, and The Drum Beats Twice.

Outside of acting, she co-authored her first autobiography, How My World Turns. Her second came in 1995, titled, As My World Still Turns. She also wrote a novel series, titled Take One for Murder.

She also has theater credits, which include Many Loves, Any Wednesday, Sabrina Fair, Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, Nite Club Confidential, Plaza Suite, It Had To be You, The Owl and the Pussycat, Goodbye Charlie and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Fulton leaves behind her brother, Charles Furman McLarty; niece Katherine and their children, Everly Ann Morris and Easton Lane Morris; and sister-in-law Chris Page McLarty.