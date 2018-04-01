LeBron James Joins Justin Timberlake on Cleveland Stage to Drink Shots

Justin Timberlake shocked the fans in Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night when he brought Cleveland Cavaliers star and hometown favorite LeBron James up onstage.

The two had some small banter as the crowd continued to lose their minds, and toasted to a fun-filled night with some drinks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Timberlake claimed in an Instagram video afterwards that he had no idea James would appear onstage, but loved the moment all the same.

“A MOMENT. Had no idea @kingjames was jumping on stage tonight,” Timberlake said. “Thanks for celebrating with us, Cleveland…cheers!”

James took to his own Instagram and posted a photo from backstage alongside the 10-time Grammy Award winner.

“My brother @justintimberlake showed up and showed out last night at the Q!” James wrote. “One of the greatest to ever do it in my lifetime and still going strong. Don’t stop bro. Until next time my G!”

Timberlake has been hard at work promoting his latest album, Man of the Woods, ever since he performed at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show in February.

While his performance earned mixed reviews from critics and social media, Timberlake saw his music sales launch by 534 percent.

The show marked the first time Timberlake had been on the Super Bowl stage since his controversial appearance during Janet Jackson’s concert in 2004, now referred to as “NippleGate” for Timberlake removing Jackson’s top during the closing moments.

Diddy, one of hip hops most prolific producers, said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres days after the performance that he’d forgiven Timberlake for the stunt.

“First of all, you know, I was mad at Justin,” Diddy said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “You know when I performed on the Super Bowl? When Justin performed on the Super Bowl and had the Janet Jackson thing. I actually performed before him on that Super Bowl and nobody remembers.”

“I forgave him when I saw him perform at the Super Bowl this year,” Diddy went on to say of Timberlake. “And I’m so proud of him. I remember when he got the call to do the Super Bowl how excited he was. He put a lot of work into it. He really, really showed us how to put on a show. It was incredible.”

Timberlake continues his current tour at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Monday.

Photo: Instagram / @kingjames