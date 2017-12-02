New Leaked Photo of Kylie Jenner Gives Clearest Look at Baby Bump

The first photo of Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy has finally surfaced, putting weeks and weeks of rumors to rest.

A post shared by Kardashian/Jenner (@kylie.sassy) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:02am PST

On Thanksgiving, Jenner was seen with no makeup in California, sporting activewear from P.E. Nation as she ran some errands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Towards the end of September, news first surfaced that Jenner was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Since that time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, but has dropped a series of clues for her fans.

Up until the reported pregnancy, most of the information regarding the 20-year-old’s pregnancy has come via sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, Jenner’s social media followers believed for months that she teased the news in some of her Instagram and Twitter posts.

From obscured looks at her rumored baby bump to cryptic tweets, there were a handful of clues indicating that the pregnancy news is, in fact, true. But now we have evidence that she is expecting with an image of her bump in clear view.

Earlier last month, Jenner posted video to her social media that had many wondering if the reality TV star was in fact, engaged to rapper Scott after she was spotted with a very large diamond sparkler on her ring finger as she was driving.

As for an engagement announcement, we will have to wait and see.