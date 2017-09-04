Leah Remini Makes New Scientology Claim About Jennifer Lopez’s Father

Leah Remini dished on another aspect of Scientology, and this one involves her good friend Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez’s father, David Lopez, has been a member of the Church of Scientology for 30 years, but has not been forced to disconnect from his family, according to the Kevin Can Wait star.

She says the Church encourages you to cut off those who are not affiliated with Scientology. Remini’s friendship with Jennifer should mean David having to cut off his daughter and her family.

However, Remini says he doesn’t have to do that because of the family’s Hollywood status. She claims less notable members are pressured to do so.

“The [practice] of Scientology says her father should be disconnecting from her because she’s connected to me. And that hasn’t happened,” Remini told PEOPLE. “Although I don’t want that to happen to Jennifer or her family, it is the [practice] of Scientology. They do it to everybody else who is not a big name.”

The Church has denied the claims of required disconnection and bashed Remini’s crusade against Scientology as her “cashing in” on controversy.

“It is Remini who is the attacker,” a Scientology spokesperson told People. “Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Fred Lee