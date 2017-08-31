Leah Remini Feuding With Lisa Marie Presley Over Scientology

Leah Remini has been speaking out against Scientology for a while now, and now it’s reportedly caused a feud between her and her former best friend Lisa Marie Presley.

According to Page Six, a source close to the situation said, “Leah and Lisa Maria were good friends. They grew up together. Lisa Marie has been going through a hard time in her life, and has been battling addiction, and Leah tried to convince Lisa to leave Scientology and join her in trying to bring the church down.”

“Lisa was very down ­because of her divorce and drugs. Once Lisa got sober and started turning her life around, she started to believe Leah’s actions were dangerous. She felt she was being manipulated,” the sourced added.

“The message from Leah’s show is causing problems for Scientologists in Hollywood. Children of Lisa Marie’s Scientologist friends are getting bullied in school because of things said,” the source continued.

“There have been more reports of harassment against Scientologists, and Lisa Marie believes they are related to things said on Leah’s show . . . Things are getting scary. Lisa Marie freaked out and wants nothing to do with Leah,” the insider concluded.

A rep for Remini responded to these statements.

“Leah never asked Lisa Marie to appear on the show, and, in fact, Lisa Marie was supportive of Leah’s decision to leave the church,” the rep said.

Remini recently took on Scientology’s most well-known proponent, Tom Cruise, going so far as calling Cruise “diabolical.”

During a Reddit AMA to promote the upcoming second season of Kevin Can Wait, Remini was asked if she thought Cruise was a “good person.”

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no! There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person,” she bluntly responded.

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” she added.

She went on to say, “People who’ve worked with me will say I can be an a—–e — all actors can be. That is different. He’s very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins.”