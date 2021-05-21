Leah Remini Left in Tears by Personal Achievement Years in The Making After Scientology Exit

✖

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini shared some emotional news on Instagram, revealing that she had been accepted to NYU to continue her higher education. The King of Queens actress left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and has since been trying to take her life back, which was what prompted her to seek admission to the prestigious university in the first place. Remini shared the happy news on Instagram, sharing both the pride and the tears that came along with it.

"I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys," Remini wrote. "For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn’t value an education, this is a very big day for me. This didn’t come easy. This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology."

"It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age," Remini continued. "I did it anyway with a lot of encouragement from a very special person in my life. I am ready to do the work and honestly, I’m scared shitless! And I am excited to start on my journey. It’s just never too late is it?" Remini went on to thank her tutor John at Innovative Education Solutions for helping her through the process and NYU for "believing in her." She ended with encouraging hashtags telling her followers to dream big and go after their dreams, driving home the message that it's never too late to go after what you want.

This is hardly the first time that Remini has spoken out about her experiences with Scientology, having made it her life's mission to take the powerful cult down. She produced three seasons of Scientology and The Aftermath detailing the organization's systematic abuse and has been outspoken following the rape allegations made against actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson.