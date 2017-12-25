Leah Remini’s Three-Word Very Merry Christmas Message

Leah Remini has provided her followers with a year of lengthy exposés into the world of Scientology, but she decided to keep things simple for Christmas.

The Kevin Can Wait actress took to Instagram to share a message of three simple words: “Peace,” “love” and “joy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas. A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Remini shared the message th a graphic that the words dressed up with some Christmas mistletoe.

The simple tone of her holiday note continued into the caption, as she wrote “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.”

As for what’s in store for the actress going into 2018, she’ll still be appearing as private investigator Vanessa Cellucci in the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait. There’s also possibly a third season of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath in the works, which could possibly focus on other cults or religions.