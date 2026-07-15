Lead Singer of Rock Band and Wife File for Divorce After He Comes Out as Gay

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo and his wife, Fleur Shomo, are officially ending their marriage following the singer’s public announcement that he is gay.

According to court records viewed by Us Weekly, the estranged couple jointly filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, July 13. The filing comes less than two months after Shomo shared a candid statement about his sexuality on Instagram.

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Shomo, who married Fleur in April 2012, said he felt compelled to address growing speculation about his personal life.

“There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further,” he wrote. “I am a proudly gay man.”

The singer explained that accepting his sexuality had been a long and deeply personal journey that also influenced the direction of Beartooth’s upcoming music.

“This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now,” Shomo wrote. “It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact.”

Looking ahead, he said he intends to be fully authentic in both his personal life and creative work.

“I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am,” he wrote. “I believe it’s impossible to love every part of you when you won’t face every part of you head on.”

Shomo concluded his statement by thanking those who had supported him and encouraging anyone struggling with their identity to give themselves patience and grace.

Following his announcement, Fleur shared her own message on Instagram, acknowledging the emotional toll the past several months had taken while expressing continued support for her husband.

“The past few months have been a very disorientating and hurtful time to navigate. For both of us,” she wrote. “But I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb.”

Fleur said she had watched Shomo wrestle with confusion and pain and wanted nothing more than for him to find peace. At the same time, she acknowledged the difficulty of processing the end of their marriage while supporting him through his journey.

The divorce filing marks the next chapter for the longtime couple, who had been married for more than 14 years before jointly seeking to dissolve their marriage.